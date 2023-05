Alpha Bank's loan portfolio in Romania passes EUR 3 bln

Alpha Bank's loan portfolio in Romania passes EUR 3 bln. Alpha Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the Greek group Alpha Bank, has increased its net loan portfolio by almost 13% from March 2022 until March 2023, to EUR 3.02 billion. The growth was supported by an over 20% increase in loans to companies. In the first quarter of 2023, Alpha Bank (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]