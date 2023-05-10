Romanian distribution group Aquila doubles net profit on higher revenues in Q1 2023
May 10, 2023
Romanian distribution group Aquila doubles net profit on higher revenues in Q1 2023.
Aquila (BVB: AQ), the market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services for consumer goods in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, increased its revenues by 20% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, to RON 562 million (EUR 114 mln). The (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]