Romanian distribution group Aquila doubles net profit on higher revenues in Q1 2023

Romanian distribution group Aquila doubles net profit on higher revenues in Q1 2023. Aquila (BVB: AQ), the market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services for consumer goods in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, increased its revenues by 20% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, to RON 562 million (EUR 114 mln). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]