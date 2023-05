Photon Energy connects two new solar power plants to the Romanian grid

Photon Energy connects two new solar power plants to the Romanian grid. Amsterdam-based Photon Energy has finalized two solar (PV) power plants in Romania with a combined capacity of 9.5 MWp. The two plants, located in Aiud and Teius, in central Romania, have already been connected to the power grid and will deliver 13.9 GWh of renewable energy each year.