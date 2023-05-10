Liberty Galati completes EUR 8.1 mln investment in new pipe coating line

Liberty Galati completes EUR 8.1 mln investment in new pipe coating line. Liberty Galati, the largest steel producer in Romania, has completed the installation of a new and highly automated pipe coating line following an investment of over RON 40 million (EUR 8.1 mln). With this investment, the company has extended its high value-added product portfolio at its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]