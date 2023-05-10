McKinsey: Banks could lend EUR 20 bln to finance Romania’s green transition

McKinsey: Banks could lend EUR 20 bln to finance Romania's green transition. The demand for green energy equipment and materials in Romania, which includes solar (PV) panels, heat pumps and efficient insulation, could reach over EUR 30 billion by 2040, as 1.1 to 1.7 million households could install each of the three solutions, according to consultancy firm McKinsey (...)