Four PE/VC funds get EUR 80 mln financing through Romania’s Recovery Equity Fund

Four PE/VC funds get EUR 80 mln financing through Romania’s Recovery Equity Fund. Four private equity and venture capital funds will get a total financing worth EUR 80 million through Romania’s Recovery Equity Fund (REF), which is a part of the country’s Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) financed by the European Union. The REF is managed by the European Investment Fund (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]