Recruitment Platform eJobs Sees Turnover Rise 50% in 2022, To EUR15M. Recruitment platform eJobs Romania in 2022 registered turnover worth almost EUR15 million and a number of 420,000 jobs posted, with this being the best year in the company’s history. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]