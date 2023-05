Ukraine’s Biosphere Corporation Takes Over Alufix Brasov Plant

Ukraine’s Biosphere Corporation Takes Over Alufix Brasov Plant. Biosphere, a major producer and wholesaler of household, hygiene goods and professional products for the away-from-home segment of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, has acquired Alux plant specializing in the production of aluminum foils, baking paper and other kitchen and catering products (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]