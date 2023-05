Safetech Innovations Triples Net Profit in 1Q/2023 To RON1.2M

Safetech Innovations Triples Net Profit in 1Q/2023 To RON1.2M. Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported individual turnover worth RON6 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 129% from the first three months of 2022, and net profit of RON1.2 million, 197% higher than in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]