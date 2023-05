CEE’s Biggest IPO after Start of Ukraine War Underway at BVB: EUR80M from Agricover

CEE’s Biggest IPO after Start of Ukraine War Underway at BVB: EUR80M from Agricover. The biggest initial public offering of a company on a bourse of Central and Eastern Europe after the onset of the Ukraine war is now underway in Romania in a potential EUR80 million deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]