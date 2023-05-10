Report: Romania's Private Equity And Venture Capital Market Lags Behind CEE And The Entire European Industry As To Fundraising



The Romanian private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) market significantly lags behind Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the entire European industry in terms of fundraising, with a total of EUR128.2 million raised between 2018 and 2021 versus EUR7.2 billion during the same period in (...)