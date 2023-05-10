Bucharest's National Arena to host EURO 2024 preliminary matches against Israel, Kosovo in September

Bucharest's National Arena to host EURO 2024 preliminary matches against Israel, Kosovo in September. The Romanian Football Federation confirmed that the upcoming Euro 2024 preliminary matches against Israel and Kosovo will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest. The two matches are scheduled for September 9 and 12, respectively, and will be part of Romania's bid to qualify for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]