Cluj-Napoca University of Medicine and Pharmacy to open new university extension in Baia Mare
May 10, 2023
The "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Cluj-Napoca announced the development of a new university extension in Baia Mare, where general medical assistants will be trained. The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 9, and was attended by various dignitaries (...)
