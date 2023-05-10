 
Romaniapress.com

May 10, 2023

Record number of cultural venues join 2023 Romania-Moldova Night of Museums
May 10, 2023

Record number of cultural venues join 2023 Romania-Moldova Night of Museums .

The National Network of Museums in Romania said a record of 311 cultural venues registered at the Night of Museums 2023. The event, scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, is held in cooperation with the neighbouring Republic of Moldova. "This year, the Night of the Museums brings to the public (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Uber Launches Premium Service Uber Black In Bucharest, More Cities To Follow Uber Romania, the US-held ride-hailing and micro-mobility company, is diversifying its product portfolio and launching the Uber Black service, where passengers can travel in premium vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volkswagen ID.4 or Tesla Model (...)

Builder Tancrad Posts 25% Growth In Revenue To EUR264M In 2022 Galati-based builder Tancrad saw its revenue increase by 25% to RON364 million in 2022, the latest data on the Finance Ministry website show. The revenue returned to growth after the decline of 2021.

Albatros Gold Opens Compost Plant In EUR2M Investment Albatros Gold, a medium-sized egg producer in Romania, has opened a compost plant where it makes organic fertilizer, following a EUR2 million investment. The investment was made to improve cost efficiency and to put on the market a product in higher and higher (...)

evoMAG's CEO Mihai Patrascu Buys Into Elefant Elefant Online, one of the largest online retailers in Romania and owner of elefant.ro, on Thursday evening announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where it has a bond issue listed, that two of its shareholders, Millennium Gold Resources Limited and Catalyst Romania SCA SICAR, had signed an (...)

Finland's Nokian Tyres Sets Off Construction Of New Plant In Oradea. Nokian Tyres, a Finnish producer of tires and one of the world's leading players on this market, has started the construction of a new production facility in Oradea (north-western part of Romania), a project that will entail an investment of EUR650 (...)

BlackPeak Capital Appoints Virgil Chitu To Run Its Operations In Romania Private equity firm BlackPeak Capital has appointed Virgil Chitu, a banker with more than ten years of experience, head of its Romanian operations and announced an up to EUR40 million investment plan to support small and medium-sized businesses in (...)

WNS Global Services Extends Lease Contract For Offices In West Gate Business District Developed By Genesis Property WNS Global Services, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM), extends their lease agreement for 3,800 square meters of office space in the H5 building located in the West Gate Business District complex.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |