OTP Bank Romania’s After-Tax Profit Shrinks To RON15M In Q1

OTP Bank Romania’s After-Tax Profit Shrinks To RON15M In Q1. OTP Bank Romania posted after-tax profit of RON15 million (HUF1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RON24 million losses in the year-ago period, which was predominantly impacted by risk costs, a report of the Hungarian OTP Bank group (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]