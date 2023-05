Tema Energy Expects Slight Growth In Revenue To EUR13M In 2023

Tema Energy Expects Slight Growth In Revenue To EUR13M In 2023. Romanian-held Tema Energy, a supplier of technology specializing in building data centers on its own, from design to delivery, installation, startup and maintenance and support services, expects to reach EUR13 million revenue by the end of 2023, an increase of about 3% on the EUR12.7 million of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]