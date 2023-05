EIF And UniCredit Sign Agreements To Channel EUR1B To Small Businesses In Seven CEE Countries, Including Romania

EIF And UniCredit Sign Agreements To Channel EUR1B To Small Businesses In Seven CEE Countries, Including Romania. The European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, is providing UniCredit Group with two guarantees worth EUR370 million to boost investment made by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across seven EU countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech (...)