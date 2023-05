Penny Sees Sales Up 33% To RON7.2B In 2022

Penny Sees Sales Up 33% To RON7.2B In 2022. Discount retailer Penny Romania, held by Germany’s Rewe Group, ended last year with RON7.2 billion sales, an increase of 33% on 2021. The growth is because of the expansion of the store chain, the increase in the number of customers, as well as inflation, chief executive Daniel Gross (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]