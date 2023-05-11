Romania’s central bank keeps interest rate unchanged as inflation slows down

Romania’s central bank keeps interest rate unchanged as inflation slows down. Romania’s National Bank (BNR) decided on May 10 to keep the monetary policy rate unchanged at 7% after the annual inflation rate slowed down to 14.53% in March from 15.52% in February. “In the first three months of 2023 overall, the annual inflation rate declined considerably (from 16.37% in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]