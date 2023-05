Turbomecanica Posts RON23M Revenues in 1Q/2023, Cuts Losses

Turbomecanica Posts RON23M Revenues in 1Q/2023, Cuts Losses. Turbomecanica, a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, for the first quarter of 2023 reported RON23 million revenues, down 10% from the year-earlier period, while its losses narrowed from RON3.2 million to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]