Metaplast Turnover Goes Up 22% in 2022 To RON315M

Metaplast Turnover Goes Up 22% in 2022 To RON315M. Metaplast, a manufacturer of plastic parts for the automotive industry, part of group of firms MEN Industry Group owned by Romanian entrepreneur Jean Drugescu, in 2022 registered turnover worth RON315.1 million (EUR63.9 million), around 22% higher than in 2021, in line with ZF calculations (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]