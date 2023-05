Romania’s agri-food imports from Italy on the rise

Romania’s agri-food imports from Italy on the rise. Romania imported agricultural and agri-food products from Italy of over EUR 770 million in 2022, up 21.5% compared to the previous year. About 82% of the imports consisted of processed food products and beverages, such as pasta, olive oil and wine. The main Italian food products imported to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]