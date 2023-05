Romanian office furniture supplier COS ups sales by a third

Romanian office furniture supplier COS ups sales by a third. COS, the leader of the Romanian fit-out market, reported a business volume of EUR 28 million in the fiscal year 2022, up by 32% versus the previous year. The result came as the local market is seeing an accelerated growth trend, in the context of favorable business dynamics, both in Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]