OTP Bank Romania sees slight decline in first quarter

OTP Bank Romania sees slight decline in first quarter. OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the Hungarian group OTP, reduced its assets by 1% in the first quarter of this year, to RON 20.6 billion (EUR 4.18 bln), as its gross loan portfolio went down by 2% quarter-on-quarter due to lower demand in the retail segment. The deposits from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]