Second Primark store in Romania to open in Bucharest shopping mall next month. International fashion retailer Primark said it would open a second store in Romania next month, in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest. The opening, scheduled for June 20, comes six months after the brand entered the local market. Primark AFI Cotroceni will span 3,200 square meters on (...)