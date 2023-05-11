Contract for Cluj Napoca's metro line will be signed this month, PM says

The first metro line outside of Bucharest is set to be built in Cluj-Napoca. The RON 9 billion contract for the Transylvanian city's M1 metro line is to be signed on May 25, according to prime minister Nicolae Ciuca. The eight-year "turnkey" contract is the largest transport contract yet