Filip & Company Assists Holde Agri Invest Group In Contracting Syndicated Loan Of RON31M And EUR26.7M From BT And OTP Bank

Filip & Company Assists Holde Agri Invest Group In Contracting Syndicated Loan Of RON31M And EUR26.7M From BT And OTP Bank. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Holde Agri Invest group in taking out a syndicated loan in the amount of RON30.5 million and EUR26.7 million, with lender Banca Transilvania acting as arranger and financier, and lender OTP Bank Romania acting as financier for the working capital and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]