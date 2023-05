Biofarm Eyes Nearly RON325M Turnover In 2023, Up 17% Vs 2022

Biofarm Eyes Nearly RON325M Turnover In 2023, Up 17% Vs 2022. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) estimates a turnover of approximately RON325 million for 2023, up 17% versus 2022 level, and a 6% higher net profit compared to 2022 when it reported a net result of RON71 million, the company said on Thursday (May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]