May 11, 2023

6,500 runners to participate in this year’s Sibiu International Marathon
The organizers of the Sibiu International Marathon recently announced that this year's edition is the biggest one so far, with 6,500 runners signed up for the race. The event, which starts in the Main Square of Sibiu, will take place over 2 days: on Saturday, May 27, the races for adults will (...)

One United Properties Hits 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover of RON439.5M in 1Q/2023, Up 26% Vs 1Q/2022; Profit Down 9%, To RON151M Real estate developer One United Properties in the first quarter of 2023 posted consolidated turnover of RON439.5 million, 26% higher than the year-earlier period level, and net profit of RON151.7 million, down 9% from 1Q/2022.

MedLife 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Rises 26% To RON529M vs 1Q/2022 MedLife, leader of Romania’s healthcare market, in the first quarter of 2023 registered consolidated turnover worth RON529 million, up 26.4%, supported by all the business lines of the group and 2022 and 2023 acquisitions.

BRD-Soc Gen Ends 1Q/2023 with RON342M Net Profit, Up 30% from 1Q/2022 BRD Soc Gen, the third largest player in the Romanian banking system after Banca Transilvania and BCR, for the first quarter of 2023 reported RON342 million net consolidated profit, up 30% from the year-earlier period.

Romgaz Sees Turnover Slide 25% To RON2.9B in 1Q/2023, Net Profit 1% Below 1Q/2022 Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz in the first three months of 2023 recorded RON2.9 billion turnover, 25.9% below the 1Q/2022 level amid a 5.69% drop in deliveries.

Hidroelectrica 1Q/2023 Revenues Up 37% To RON3.4B, Net Profit Up 34% To RON1.74B Vs 1Q/2022 Hidroelectrica, Romania’s largest electricity generation company and the most anticipated listing on the Romanian capital market, in the first quarter of 2023 registered RON3.37 billion revenues, up 37% from the year-earlier period, while its net profit went up by 34% to RON1.74 (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Posts RON178M Sales in 1Q/2023, Up around 40%, Sees Net Profit Almost Triple To RON22M Romanian pharma producer Antibiotice Iasi ended the first quarter of 203 with RON178 million sales, up around 40%, and RON22 million net profit, almost triple the level of the year-earlier period.

Alro Slatina 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Down 25% To RON822M from 1Q/2022 Aluminum producer Alro Slatina, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers i Europe, in the first quarter of 2023 posted consolidated turnover worth RON822 million, 25% lower than in the year-earlier period, and net losses of RON52 million, from a net loss of RON18 million in (...)

 


