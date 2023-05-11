6,500 runners to participate in this year’s Sibiu International Marathon

6,500 runners to participate in this year’s Sibiu International Marathon. The organizers of the Sibiu International Marathon recently announced that this year's edition is the biggest one so far, with 6,500 runners signed up for the race. The event, which starts in the Main Square of Sibiu, will take place over 2 days: on Saturday, May 27, the races for adults will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]