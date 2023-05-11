Primark To Open Its Second Store In Romania, In Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Shopping Center, On June 20, 2023



Primark To Open Its Second Store In Romania, In Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Shopping Center, On June 20, 2023.

Irish fashion retailer Primark, famous for its large format stores and low pricing strategy, has announced on May 11, 2023 that it will open its second store in Romania, in Bucharest-based AFI Cotroceni shopping center, on June 20, (...)