Builder Tancrad Posts 25% Growth In Revenue To EUR264M In 2022

Builder Tancrad Posts 25% Growth In Revenue To EUR264M In 2022. Galati-based builder Tancrad saw its revenue increase by 25% to RON364 million in 2022, the latest data on the Finance Ministry website show. The revenue returned to growth after the decline of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]