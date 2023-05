BlackPeak Capital Appoints Virgil Chitu To Run Its Operations In Romania

Private equity firm BlackPeak Capital has appointed Virgil Chitu, a banker with more than ten years of experience, head of its Romanian operations and announced an up to EUR40 million investment plan to support small and medium-sized businesses in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]