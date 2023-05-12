Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board Members and strengthens its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in business



Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board Members and strengthens its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in business.

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) announces the election of two new members to its Board of Directors and the re-election of three of its previous board members. Their inclusion further strengthens the RDCC commitment to promoting equality, diversity, inclusion in the Romanian (...)