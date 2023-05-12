 
Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board Members and strengthens its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in business
Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board Members and strengthens its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in business.

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) announces the election of two new members to its Board of Directors and the re-election of three of its previous board members. Their inclusion further strengthens the RDCC commitment to promoting equality, diversity, inclusion in the Romanian (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alumil Rom Industry Ends Q1/2023 With RON1.7M Net Profit, Down 22.2% Vs Q1/2022 Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON1.7 million, down 22.2% from the level reported in the same period of 2022, amid sales revenue of RON26 million, up 7.5% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...)

Oil Terminal Sees Q1/2023 Net Profit Doubling YoY To RON23.4M State-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) has announced for the first three months of 2023 a net profit of RON23.4 million, up 103% compared with the net result reported for the same period of 2022, amid revenue of RON87.5 million, 41.9% higher on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul (...)

Conpet Reports RON18M Net Profit For Q1/2023, Similar With Net Result Of Q1/2022 Romanian state-owned oil transporter (COTE.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON18 million, which is 4.2% lower than the net resulted reported in the same period of 2022 and 27.9% higher than the result envisaged in the company's budget of revenue and expenditure, as per (...)

One United Properties Sells One Athà©nà©e For EUR24M To Romanian Investor One United Properties (ONE.RO), the most active real estate developer in Romania, has signed a pre-sale agreement for One AthÃ©nÃ©e for EUR24 million, the company said in a report.

Isarescu Says Romania Must Tackle Fiscal Deficit And Current Account Deficit Problems In Coming Period Romania is the only country in the European Union (EU) facing the excessive deficit procedure, therefore, it must carry out a fiscal adjustment process which is essential, the country's central bank governor, Mugur Isarescu, said on Friday (May 12) at the presentation of the Quarterly Inflation (...)

Hidroelectrica Invests RON351M In CEC Bank Bonds Romaniaâ€™s largest electricity producer Hidroelectrica and also the most eagerly awaited listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange invested about RON351 million in corporate bonds due on December 30, 2025, and with a 7.5% coupon in (...)

Elefant.ro Unveils New Shareholding Structure After Being Acquired By evoMAG Online retailer Elefant.ro on Friday (May 12) announced its new shareholding after evoMAG, with the help of Catalyst Romania Fund II, became the majority shareholder of Elefant Online, after taking over the ownership stake held by Fribourg (...)

 


