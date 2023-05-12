Romanian extremist party challenges EU's decision power in its governing program
AUR, the Romanian extremist party that has emerged as the biggest opposition force in Romania according to the latest polls, advocates for "the supremacy of state sovereignty in world architecture" and rejects "the tendency to centralize decisions at the level of the European Union," according (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]