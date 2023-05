Romanian drug producer Biofarm estimates 17% higher turnover in 2023

Biofarm (BVB: BIO), one of the biggest drug manufacturers in Romania, estimates a turnover of RON 325 million (EUR 66 mln) for this year, representing a 17% increase compared to last year. The estimated EBITDA for this year is RON 105 million (EUR 21 mln), 16% more than last year.