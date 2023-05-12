Romanian listed agriculture group gets EUR 33 mln syndicated loans for development
May 12, 2023
Romanian listed agriculture group gets EUR 33 mln syndicated loans for development.
Holde Agri Invest (BVB: HAI), one of the most important local players in the field of agriculture, has contracted a syndicated loan worth almost EUR 33 mln in total from Banca Transilvania and OTP Bank Romania. â€œObtaining this syndicated loan represents a significant step in the continued (...)
