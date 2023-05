US company Telenav closes office in Cluj-Napoca

Telenav, Inc., a location-based services company based in the United States, notified its employees on May 10, 2023, of its intention to close its office in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, by the end of 2024. The activity carried out in Cluj will move to the other Telenav locations in the USA and China, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]