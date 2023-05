Holcim takes over concrete plant in central Romania

Holcim takes over concrete plant in central Romania. Swiss-based cement producer Holcim will take over a concrete plant in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca. The plant belonged to Betonexpress SRL, a Romanian company with a turnover of EUR 4.1 mln in 2021. Romania’s Competition Council cleared the transaction, saying it didn’t raise any competition (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]