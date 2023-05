MedLife 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Rises 26% To RON529M vs 1Q/2022

MedLife 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Rises 26% To RON529M vs 1Q/2022. MedLife, leader of Romania’s healthcare market, in the first quarter of 2023 registered consolidated turnover worth RON529 million, up 26.4%, supported by all the business lines of the group and 2022 and 2023 acquisitions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]