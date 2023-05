BRD-Soc Gen Ends 1Q/2023 with RON342M Net Profit, Up 30% from 1Q/2022

BRD-Soc Gen Ends 1Q/2023 with RON342M Net Profit, Up 30% from 1Q/2022. BRD Soc Gen, the third largest player in the Romanian banking system after Banca Transilvania and BCR, for the first quarter of 2023 reported RON342 million net consolidated profit, up 30% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]