Romgaz Sees Turnover Slide 25% To RON2.9B in 1Q/2023, Net Profit 1% Below 1Q/2022. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz in the first three months of 2023 recorded RON2.9 billion turnover, 25.9% below the 1Q/2022 level amid a 5.69% drop in deliveries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]