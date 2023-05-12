Hidroelectrica 1Q/2023 Revenues Up 37% To RON3.4B, Net Profit Up 34% To RON1.74B Vs 1Q/2022

Hidroelectrica 1Q/2023 Revenues Up 37% To RON3.4B, Net Profit Up 34% To RON1.74B Vs 1Q/2022. Hidroelectrica, Romaniaâ€™s largest electricity generation company and the most anticipated listing on the Romanian capital market, in the first quarter of 2023 registered RON3.37 billion revenues, up 37% from the year-earlier period, while its net profit went up by 34% to RON1.74 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]