Antibiotice Iasi Posts RON178M Sales in 1Q/2023, Up around 40%, Sees Net Profit Almost Triple To RON22M. Romanian pharma producer Antibiotice Iasi ended the first quarter of 203 with RON178 million sales, up around 40%, and RON22 million net profit, almost triple the level of the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]