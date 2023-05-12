Alro Slatina 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Down 25% To RON822M from 1Q/2022

Alro Slatina 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover Down 25% To RON822M from 1Q/2022. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers i Europe, in the first quarter of 2023 posted consolidated turnover worth RON822 million, 25% lower than in the year-earlier period, and net losses of RON52 million, from a net loss of RON18 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]