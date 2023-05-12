One United Properties Hits 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover of RON439.5M in 1Q/2023, Up 26% Vs 1Q/2022; Profit Down 9%, To RON151M
May 12, 2023
One United Properties Hits 1Q/2023 Consolidated Turnover of RON439.5M in 1Q/2023, Up 26% Vs 1Q/2022; Profit Down 9%, To RON151M.
Real estate developer One United Properties in the first quarter of 2023 posted consolidated turnover of RON439.5 million, 26% higher than the year-earlier period level, and net profit of RON151.7 million, down 9% from 1Q/2022.
