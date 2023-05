Romania's Industrial Production Down 3.8% YoY In Jan-March 2023

Romania's Industrial Production Down 3.8% YoY In Jan-March 2023. Romania’s industrial production decreased by 3.8% in unadjusted data in January-March 2023 due to drops in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-13.5%), manufacturing (-2.3%), but the mining and quarrying industry saw a 1.7% increase, data from the country’s statistics board (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]