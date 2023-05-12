Alumil Rom Industry Ends Q1/2023 With RON1.7M Net Profit, Down 22.2% Vs Q1/2022

Alumil Rom Industry Ends Q1/2023 With RON1.7M Net Profit, Down 22.2% Vs Q1/2022. Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON1.7 million, down 22.2% from the level reported in the same period of 2022, amid sales revenue of RON26 million, up 7.5% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]