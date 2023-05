Oil Terminal Sees Q1/2023 Net Profit Doubling YoY To RON23.4M

Oil Terminal Sees Q1/2023 Net Profit Doubling YoY To RON23.4M. State-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) has announced for the first three months of 2023 a net profit of RON23.4 million, up 103% compared with the net result reported for the same period of 2022, amid revenue of RON87.5 million, 41.9% higher on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]