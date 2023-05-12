Conpet Reports RON18M Net Profit For Q1/2023, Similar With Net Result Of Q1/2022

Conpet Reports RON18M Net Profit For Q1/2023, Similar With Net Result Of Q1/2022. Romanian state-owned oil transporter (COTE.RO) ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of RON18 million, which is 4.2% lower than the net resulted reported in the same period of 2022 and 27.9% higher than the result envisaged in the company's budget of revenue and expenditure, as per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]