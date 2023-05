ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Ends Q1/2023 With RON18.2M Loss

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Ends Q1/2023 With RON18.2M Loss. ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by ArcelorMittal group, reported for the first three months of 2023 a loss of RON18.2 million, lower than RON29.7 million in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON155.7 million, down 20.8% versus the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]